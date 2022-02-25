Turkey shares volumes of marine fuel exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia imported 4 million tons of marine gasoline from Turkey from

January by means of December 2021, which is a lower of 9 %,

in comparison with 4.4 million tons over 2020, Trend studies citing

Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Georgia’s imports of marine gasoline from Turkey in December 2021

alone totaled 220,000 tons, which is a rise of 10 %,

in comparison with 200,000 tons over the identical month of 2020.

However, the identical determine decreased by 50.6 %, in comparison with

November 2021 (446,000 tons).

Meanwhile, the biggest quantity of marine gasoline was exported to

Georgia from Turkey in March 2021, which totaled 835,000 tons – 3.4

% lower than in the identical interval of 2020 (864,500 tons).

Georgia’s complete gasoline imports from Turkey in 2021 amounted to

amounted to fifteen million tons, which is a lower of 83.8 %,

in comparison with 92.9 million tons over 2020.

