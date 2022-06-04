Europe
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to foreign ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Greek Ambassador to
Ankara Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned to the Turkish Ministry
of Foreign Affairs resulting from Greece’s help for terrorist
organizations, specifically the PKK, FETO and DHKP-C, in addition to
in reference to a PKK demonstration organized close to the Turkish
Embassy in Athens, Trend stories citing Turkish media.
Turkey’s perspective and response on this problem was dropped at
the eye of the Greek ambassador.