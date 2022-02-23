Turkey summons Greek diplomat over fishing incident

Turkey on Wednesday summoned a Greek embassy official to the international ministry, a day after a person was wounded when the Greek coast guard opened fireplace at Turkish fishing vessels within the Aegean sea, a diplomatic supply mentioned.

“The Greek embassy undersecretary was summoned to our ministry today (Wednesday) after one of our citizens was injured” when Greek coast guard shot at two Turkish fishing vessels within the Aegean sea, the supply mentioned.

Turkey offered a diplomatic word to the Greek facet protesting using “disproportionate force against our fishing vessels in the Aegean waters,” mentioned the supply, who wished to stay nameless.

Turkey and Greece usually commerce barbs over the maritime zones of the Aegean Sea.

Ankara additionally often accuses Greek officers of illegally pushing migrants again into its territory. Athens denies the claims.

Earlier this month, Turkey mentioned it had discovered 19 frozen our bodies near the Greek border. Ankara accused Greece of permitting the migrants to die within the winter chilly after stripping them of their garments and forcing them again throughout the border.

The UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi voiced alarm Monday at growing violence in opposition to refugees and migrants at European borders, warning that rights abuses and unlawful pushbacks throughout frontiers risked turning into “normalized.”

He highlighted particularly the constant experiences coming from Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey, declaring that the UN refugee company UNHCR had recorded practically 540 reported incidents of casual returns by Greece for the reason that begin of 2020.

