Turkey summons US envoy over demonstration alert: Sources

Turkey’s international ministry summoned the ambassador of the US on Sunday to convey discomfort over an alert the embassy printed on its web site associated to an opposition rally in central Istanbul, international ministry sources stated.

Thousands gathered for a rally on Saturday to protest the conviction of main Turkish opposition politician Canan Kaftancioglu for insulting the president and the state.

The US embassy in Turkey launched an alert on its web site on May 18 warning of potential police intervention in the course of the opposition demonstration.

The international ministry sources stated Ankara informed Ambassador Jeff Flake that there have been unfounded claims on the US alert relating to the measures taken by the Turkish police forces throughout demonstrations.

US embassy officers weren’t instantly out there for remark.

