Turkey tells US it wants ‘concrete steps’ from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids

A chief adviser to Turkey’s president advised his US counterpart that Turkey wished “concrete steps” on the existence of what it calls “terrorist organisations” in Finland and Sweden earlier than it might take into account their NATO bids, the Turkish presidency mentioned.

US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief international coverage adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan, spoke on Monday to debate the NATO bids and the struggle in Ukraine, the Turkish presidency mentioned in an announcement.

Turkey has objected to the 2 nations’ becoming a member of the Western defence alliance on the grounds that they harbour individuals linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and since Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019.

In an announcement, the Turkish presidency mentioned Kalin had advised Sullivan in a cellphone name that nations wanting to affix NATO should “internalise the alliance’s values and principles on security and counter-terrorism.”

“It was emphasised that it is imperative for Sweden and Finland to take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organisations that threaten Turkey’s national security,” it added.

The White House mentioned Sullivan within the name “expressed support for Turkey’s continued direct talks with Sweden and Finland to resolve concerns over their applications for NATO membership, which the US strongly supports.”

Sweden and Finland have mentioned they condemn terrorism and are open to dialogue. All 30 NATO members should approve plans to enlarge the alliance.

Erdogan mentioned in feedback printed in The Economist on Monday that Turkey’s dedication to NATO was unchanged, and he referred to as on allies to focus their efforts on “persuading” the candidate nations.

“Sweden’s and Finland’s uncompromising insistence on joining the alliance has added an unnecessary item to NATO’s agenda,” he mentioned. “There is no authority in Ankara that can be told what to do by any country that is unwilling to fight terrorism.”

Sullivan additionally “reiterated the importance of refraining from escalation in Syria to preserve existing ceasefire lines and avoid any further destabilization,” the White House mentioned.

