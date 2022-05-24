Turkey to launch military operations to secure its southern border

Turkey will quickly launch new navy operations alongside its

southern borders to fight terrorist threats from these areas,

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

The most important goal of those shall be to renew efforts to create

30-kilometer-deep (20-mile) secure zones alongside Turkey’s border with

Syria, Erdogan informed a televised tackle after a Cabinet

assembly.

“We will quickly take new steps concerning the unfinished parts

of the mission we began on the 30-kilometer deep secure zone we

established alongside our southern border,” the president mentioned.

“The most important goal of those operations shall be areas which might be

facilities of assaults to our nation and secure zones,” Erdogan

mentioned.

He didn’t present additional particulars however mentioned the operation would

be launched as quickly as navy, intelligence and safety forces

have accomplished their preparations.