Turkey to launch military operations to secure its southern border
Turkey will quickly launch new navy operations alongside its
southern borders to fight terrorist threats from these areas,
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.
The most important goal of those shall be to renew efforts to create
30-kilometer-deep (20-mile) secure zones alongside Turkey’s border with
Syria, Erdogan informed a televised tackle after a Cabinet
assembly.
“We will quickly take new steps concerning the unfinished parts
of the mission we began on the 30-kilometer deep secure zone we
established alongside our southern border,” the president mentioned.
“The most important goal of those operations shall be areas which might be
facilities of assaults to our nation and secure zones,” Erdogan
mentioned.
He didn’t present additional particulars however mentioned the operation would
be launched as quickly as navy, intelligence and safety forces
have accomplished their preparations.