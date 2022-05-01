Turkey to normalize Egypt ties after ‘progress’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Cavusoglu

Turkey is working to normalize relations with Egypt after “progress” has been made with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned on Sunday.

“The process started with Egypt earlier, but it progresses a little slower. For example, it started with the UAE and continued very quickly. Likewise with Bahrain. There was a process that started with Saudi Arabia, we had talks. Ultimately, this is part of our strategy to normalize our relations,” Cavusoglu advised Turkish newspaper Sabah.

He mentioned the subsequent step in talks with Egypt could be on the stage of deputy minister or minister. “We will increase our contacts. We apply the principle of not being against each other on international platforms,” Cavusoglu added.

‘New era’ of regional ties

The Turkish Foreign Minister’s feedback come a couple of days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia final week for the primary time since 2017.

Erdogan met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been strained after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The Turkish president mentioned he hoped his go to would usher in a “new era of cooperation” in all fields, together with politics, navy, financial system and tradition.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan has additionally been working to fix his ties nations within the area as he faces home challenges at residence introduced on by an financial system grappling with a foreign money crash and hovering inflation.

Turkey’s ties with Egypt have been strained since Egypt’s military ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Mursi, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2013.

The two nations additionally clashed over maritime jurisdiction and offshore sources, in addition to variations in Libya, the place they backed opposing sides within the civil conflict.

After buying and selling insults and accusations for years, Turkey and Egypt lowered the temperature of their public feedback since final yr.

As for the UAE, Erdogan visited the Gulf nation in February for the primary time since 2013. The go to noticed nations signal a $5 billion foreign money swap settlement, which is able to increase the depleted foreign-exchange reserves of Turkey because it suffers historic financial struggles.

Erdogan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed additionally signed 13 cooperation agreements overlaying a mess of sectors together with protection and commerce.

