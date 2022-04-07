Turkey Transfers Khashoggi Murder Trial to Saudi Arabia
ISTANBUL — A court docket in Turkey transferred the trial within the homicide of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a transfer virtually sure to finish the final case that held out hope of serving some measure of justice for a heinous crime that drew world outrage.
The Turkish choice was a blow to human rights advocates who had hoped the trial there would at the least make public extra proof of who was concerned and the way Mr. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad in 2018 contained in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the place he had gone to get paperwork he wanted to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.
“Let’s not entrust the lamb to the wolf,” Ali Ceylan, a lawyer for Ms. Cengiz advised the court docket on Thursday earlier than the choice was introduced. “Let’s protect the dignity, and honor of the Turkish nation and let’s not make such a decision.”
Mr. Ceylan reminded the court docket that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and different Turkish officers had stated that justice didn’t exist in Saudi Arabia.
Gokmen Baspinar, one other lawyer for Ms. Cengiz, advised the court docket that Saudi’s Arabia’s trial of suspects within the case was already over and lots of the defendants within the Turkish trial had been acquitted there.
“It would be irresponsible for the Turkish nation to transfer the case to a country with no justice,” Mr. Baspinar stated.
The choice coincided with efforts by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to enhance his nation’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. Last week, the Turkish international minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, stated in a televised interview that “concrete steps” had been on the best way to fix ties with the Arab world’s richest state.
The chief of a panel of judges introduced the choice within the courtroom, granting a request final week by the prosecutor to switch the case as a result of not one of the 26 Saudi suspects on trial are in Turkish custody. Turkey’s justice minister endorsed the prosecutor’s request.
The Turkish trial, which opened in 2020, was largely symbolic as a result of Saudi Arabia had refused to extradite the suspects and Turkish legislation doesn’t enable convictions of people that haven’t testified.
Mr. Khashoggi was a prominent journalist who fell out with his government and moved to the United States, the place he wrote columns for The Washington Post that had been crucial of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his plans to remake the dominion. His physique has by no means been discovered.
Prince Mohammed has insisted he knew nothing of the homicide plot upfront. However, the Central Intelligence Agency concluded that he had greenlighted the operation to kill or seize Mr. Khashoggi.
Turkish authorities dribbled out of particulars to maintain the case within the highlight, which, together with the homicide, exacerbated longstanding tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia over Turkey’s relationship with political Islamists within the Arab world and its help for the anti-government uprisings of the Arab Spring, which Saudi Arabia largely opposed.
Saudi Arabia had imposed an unofficial boycott of Turkish items, drastically lowering the move of Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia, and Turkey has extra lately suffered a dramatic monetary disaster that has prompted the worth of its foreign money to plummet.
In 2019, Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three to prison terms over Mr. Khashoggi’s killing. The subsequent yr, the demise sentences had been modified to jail phrases after one of Mr. Khashoggi’s adult sons pardoned the killers.
That trial bolstered the Saudi narrative that Mr. Khashoggi’s demise was the results of a rogue operation with out the oversight of prime officers. The Saudis have by no means named the boys who had been sentenced, and a United Nations knowledgeable dismissed the trial as “the antithesis of justice.”
In endorsing the case’s switch to Saudi Arabia final week, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag stated in a press release that the trial would proceed in Saudi Arabia and that Turkey would wait to see convictions and sentences earlier than dropping its personal case.
But it appeared unlikely that Saudi Arabia would hear the case, as a result of Saudi officers have stated they contemplate their trial the ultimate phrase on the matter.
Safak Timur reported from Istanbul, and Ben Hubbard from Beirut, Lebanon.