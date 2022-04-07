Turkey Transfers Khashoggi Murder Trial to Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL — A court docket in Turkey transferred the trial within the homicide of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a transfer virtually sure to finish the final case that held out hope of serving some measure of justice for a heinous crime that drew world outrage.

The Turkish choice was a blow to human rights advocates who had hoped the trial there would at the least make public extra proof of who was concerned and the way Mr. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad in 2018 contained in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the place he had gone to get paperwork he wanted to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

“Let’s not entrust the lamb to the wolf,” Ali Ceylan, a lawyer for Ms. Cengiz advised the court docket on Thursday earlier than the choice was introduced. “Let’s protect the dignity, and honor of the Turkish nation and let’s not make such a decision.”

Mr. Ceylan reminded the court docket that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and different Turkish officers had stated that justice didn’t exist in Saudi Arabia.