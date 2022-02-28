Turkey, US agree to intensify efforts for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire: Turkish media

Senior advisers for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to accentuate efforts for talks between Ukraine and Russia to yield a ceasefire, Turkish media reported.

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officers started on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia confronted deepening financial isolation 4 days after invading Ukraine.

In a name, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s chief adviser, and US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned the invasion and different regional points, the non-public Demiroren News Agency (DHA) and others cited an announcement as saying.

“It was agreed to intensity joint efforts for peace talks being held between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to yield results and for a ceasefire to be achieved,” the assertion mentioned, in response to DHA.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday known as Russia’s invasion a “war”, permitting it to implement clauses in a 1936 pact that can restrict the passage of some Russian vessels by means of Turkish straits into the Black Sea, as Western powers rained sanctions on Moscow.

Turkey shares a maritime border with each Ukraine and Russia within the Black Sea, and has good ties with each. It has supplied to host peace talks, whereas calling for a direct finish to the warfare.

