Turkey won’t join sanctions of several Western countries against Russia – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Turkey won’t be a part of the sanctions of a number of Western international locations

towards Russia because of a particular operation in Ukraine, Turkish

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on the Antalya Diplomacy

Forum, Trend

experiences with regards to TASS.

“We think that sanctions will not solve the problem,” the

minister stated whereas answering a query about Turkey’s place on

imposing sanctions towards the Russian Federation. “For instance,

the closure of airspace. We can not shut it in accordance with the

Montreux Convention. This is a authorized obligation.”