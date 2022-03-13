Europe
Turkey won’t join sanctions of several Western countries against Russia – FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
Turkey won’t be a part of the sanctions of a number of Western international locations
towards Russia because of a particular operation in Ukraine, Turkish
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on the Antalya Diplomacy
Forum, Trend
experiences with regards to TASS.
“We think that sanctions will not solve the problem,” the
minister stated whereas answering a query about Turkey’s place on
imposing sanctions towards the Russian Federation. “For instance,
the closure of airspace. We can not shut it in accordance with the
Montreux Convention. This is a authorized obligation.”