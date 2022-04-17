Turkey’s Erdogan condemns Israeli ‘intervention’ at Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday he had instructed his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli “intervention on worshippers” at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its “status or spirit”.

Erdogan’s feedback come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in latest weeks to normalise their long-strained ties, as a part of a regional attraction offensive launched by Ankara in 2020.

On Friday, no less than 152 Palestinians have been wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police contained in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the most recent outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide again to wider battle.

Most of the Palestinian accidents have been incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent stated.

“During our call, I told Mr Abbas that I strongly condemned Israel’s intervention on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and that we will stand against provocations and threats to its status or spirit,” Erdogan stated on Twitter.

“Turkey always stands with Palestine,” he added.

The Al-Aqsa compound sits atop the Old City plateau of East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel within the 1967 Middle East conflict, and is thought to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Tensions this 12 months have been heightened partially by Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Regional rivals Turkey and Israel expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have usually traded barbs over the Palestinian battle, Turkish assist of the Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, and different points.

Turkey, which helps a two-state answer to the Israeli-Palestinian battle, has stated it believes a rapprochement with Israel may also assist discover a answer to the difficulty, however that it will not abandon commitments to Palestinians for higher ties with Israel.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had instructed his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, whom he additionally met in Ankara final month, that Ankara anticipated Israeli authorities to be delicate over Al-Aqsa throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and careworn the significance of permitting Palestinians to enter Israel.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated he would go to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in mid-May and talk about the re-appointment of ambassadors along with his Israeli counterpart throughout the go to.

