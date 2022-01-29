Turkey’s Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named his justice minister throughout a clampdown that adopted a 2016 coup try to a 3rd time period within the job, as he additionally changed the pinnacle of the statistics company days earlier than intently watched inflation knowledge is revealed.

The authorities’s Official Gazette stated Bekir Bozdag, who served as justice minister between 2013-2015 and 2015-2017, had been reappointed after Abdulhamit Gul resigned. It gave no motive for Gul’s departure.

“We know our people’s expectations from the law and we will work to realize these expectations positively as much as we can,” Bozdag, 56, a member of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, stated at a handing-over ceremony on the ministry.

“May God give us fortune, let us do what is right and keep us from doing wrong.”

Gul stated his fundamental agenda had been implementing judicial reforms.

Authorities sacked, detained, or arrested hundreds within the aftermath of the failed coup, prompting Turkey’s western allies and rights teams to accuse it of utilizing the tried power-grab as a pretext to quash dissent.

The authorities has denied the allegations, saying the measures are mandatory because of the gravity of threats it faces.

Critics have additionally voiced concern over Ankara’s deteriorating human rights document and its therapy of journalists, opposition figures, and others.

Erdogan additionally eliminated Sait Erdal Dincer as chairman of statistics Institute TUIK, the Gazette stated, lower than a yr after his appointment and with probably economically disruptive January inflation knowledge due on February 3.

Embroiled in a forex disaster, Turkey has been dogged by hovering inflation, which rose to its highest-level throughout Erdogan’s 19-year rule in December and which a Reuters ballot on Friday confirmed is anticipated to have hit a close to 20-year excessive round 47 p.c in January.

Erdogan has drawn criticism for his frequent overhaul of the nation’s financial group, together with changing three central financial institution governors within the final two and a half years and altering his finance minister and different prime officers.

Opposition events and critics have accused TUIK of meddling with inflation and different official knowledge, for political causes. The institute has dismissed the allegation, however researchers have begun different inflation calculations.

Dincer’s successor is Erhan Cetinkaya, 40, who has been deputy chairman of the BDDK banking watchdog since 2019.

