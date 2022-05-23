Turkey’s Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis ‘doesn’t exist’ for him after his US visit

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “does not exist for him” after he visited the US and accused the PM of attempting to dam the gross sales of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, state information company Anadolu reported on Monday.

“We had agreed not to include third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, he had a visit to the US last week and talked to the Congress and warned them not to give us F-16s,” Erdogan mentioned at a press convention.

However, the Turkish president mentioned he didn’t anticipate the US would take note of Mitsotakis’ opinion when making its choice on the F-16s sale.

Ankara had made a request to Washington in October to purchase 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets. The State Department wrote a letter to Congress final month saying it will serve US nationwide curiosity and NATO unity to approve the sale.

Erdogan added: “He [Mitsotakis] no longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honourable politicians.”

Erdogan additionally introduced cancelling the strategic council assembly with Greece, Anadolu reported.

Tensions between neighbours and fellow-NATO members Greece and Turkey elevated since 2020 because of Ankara’s plans to probe for oil and gasoline within the japanese Mediterranean.

The two nations have additionally had a collection of air and sea border disputes.

Last month, Athens and Ankara traded accusations of over airspace violations with fighter jets.

