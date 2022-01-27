Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

Russia can be unwise to assault Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is critical as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on Wednesday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV Erdogan mentioned he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey underneath a proposal to host either side for diplomacy and a path to peace, including that he expects a response from Moscow.

Erdogan additionally mentioned there was a necessity for complete dialogue that addresses a few of Russia’s safety issues and that additionally explains to Moscow that a few of its calls for will not be believable.

‘I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region,’ he mentioned. ‘There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate their reasonable security concerns.’

Ankara has good ties with each Kyiv and Moscow, however opposes Russian insurance policies in Syria and Libya, in addition to its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and power, Ankara has additionally offered refined drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

‘I repeat that we are ready to do whatever is necessary and I conveyed these messages to President Putin and President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy,’ Erdogan mentioned. ‘I think both countries are aware of the sincerity and good intent of Turkey,’

The disaster ought to be solved ‘avoiding the use of force,’ he added. ‘We hope the NATO initiative will be successful on this.’

Turkey first floated the mediation provide in November. Last week diplomatic sources mentioned each Russia and Ukraine have been open to Turkey enjoying a job in resolving the disaster.

Erdogan has mentioned he would go to Zelenskiy in Ukraine in early February to debate the disaster and would additionally meet or name Putin quickly.

