Turkey’s Erdogan says will not approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on Monday he is not going to approve Sweden and Finland acquiring NATO membership, state information company Anadolu reported.

The Swedish ministry of overseas affairs introduced on Monday that senior representatives from Helsinki and Stockholm will travel “soon” to Turkey to debate Ankara’s objections to their NATO membership.

However, Erdogan mentioned the diplomats shouldn’t hassle coming to Turkey to attempt to persuade Ankara to approve their NATO bids.

“First of all, we would not say ‘yes’ to those who impose sanctions on Turkey to join NATO, a security organization, during this process,” Erdogan mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two Nordic international locations confirmed formally that they’ll search NATO membership, ending many years of army nonalignment in an historic transfer pushed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey declared final week it had objections to the 2 international locations becoming a member of NATO, accusing them of supporting Kurdish militants whom Ankara considers to be terrorists, and failing to extradite dozens of suspected “terrorists”.

Turkish overseas minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned on Sunday: “Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO,” Anadolu reported. He added that Turkey demanded each Finland and Sweden “stop supporting terror groups.”

Read extra:

Swedish, Finnish diplomats head to Turkey for NATO talks

Swedish government takes formal decision to apply for NATO membership

Putin says Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may ‘trigger response’