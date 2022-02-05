Turkey’s Erdogan tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild symptoms’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan introduced on Saturday that he had examined optimistic for Covid-19, however had no extreme signs.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We luckily have a mild infection, which we learned was due to the Omicron variant,” he stated on Twitter.

Erdoğan has just lately launched into a number of excessive diplomatic visits, travelling to Albania, Serbia, and most just lately, Ukraine on Thursday.

“We are on our mission. We will continue our work from home. We welcome your prayers,” Erdoğan concluded.