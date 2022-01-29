Turkey’s Erdogan threatens media with reprisals over ‘harmful’ content

President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday threatened Turkish media with reprisals in the event that they disseminated content material that broken the nation’s core values, in a transfer that may be a prelude to additional censorship within the sector.

In a discover revealed within the Official Gazette, he mentioned measures had been wanted to guard Turkey’s “national culture” and stop its kids’s improvement “from being adversely affected as a result of exposure to harmful content on all written, verbal and visual media.”

Erdogan didn’t specify what such content material was, however mentioned authorized motion could be taken towards “overt or covert activities through the media aimed at undermining our national and moral values and disrupting our family and social structure.”

Erdogan has been in energy for almost 20 years and has usually criticized media content material that’s out of step with the conservative values espoused by his AK Party.

Turkey has lately additionally moved to extend media oversight, with round 90 % of main media now owned by the state or near the federal government.

Its western allies and critics have mentioned Erdogan has been utilizing a 2016 failed coup try and muzzle dissent and erode social rights and tolerance.

The authorities has denied this, saying the measures are mandatory as a result of gravity of the threats Turkey faces and that freedom of spiritual expression has been restored in a as soon as strongly secular republic.

The RTUK radio and tv watchdog has sweeping oversight over all on-line content material, which it additionally has the facility to take away.

It has fined TV stations over footage it says violates Turkish values, reminiscent of music movies it has labelled “erotic” or content material it deems to have insulted the president.

Tens of hundreds have been prosecuted underneath the latter legislation together with Sedef Kabas, a well known journalist jailed final week pending trial after posting a proverb about Erdogan’s palace on her Twitter account and repeating it on opposition tv channel.

