Turkey’s Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Monday to launch a brand new army operation in Syria to safe Turkey’s southern border.

Speaking following a Cabinet assembly, Erdogan mentioned the goal of the operation could be resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) protected zone alongside its border with Syria.

“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan mentioned.

Erdogan didn’t present additional particulars however mentioned the operation would start after Turkey’s army, intelligence and safety forces full their preparations.

Turkish forces have launched three main incursions into northern Syria, taking management of areas alongside the border in a bid to safe its frontier from threats from the ISIS group and Kurdish militia group, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Turkey views the group as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK which is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union. The PKK has waged an insurgency towards Turkey since 1984. Tens of hundreds of individuals have died within the battle.

Erdogan’s feedback come at a time when Turkey is objecting to Sweden and Finland’s membership within the NATO alliance, citing the 2 international locations alleged assist for the PKK and different teams that Turkey views as terrorists, in addition to their resolution to impose restrictions on army gross sales to Turkey following Ankara’s incursion into Syria in 2019.

