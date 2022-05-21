Turkey’s Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to ‘terror’ groups

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Swedish and Finnish leaders in separate telephone calls Saturday to desert monetary and political help for “terrorist” teams threatening Turkey’s nationwide safety.

Erdogan has objected to the 2 Nordic nations changing into members of NATO over their failure to deal with Turkey’s terror-related issues.

Ankara particularly accused Stockholm of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies, in addition to members of the motion led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for an tried 2016 coup.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Erdogan advised Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that “Sweden’s political, financial and weapon support to terrorist organizations must end,” the presidency stated.

Turkey expects Sweden to “take concrete and serious steps” that present it shares Ankara’s issues over the PKK and its Iraqi and Syrian offshoots, Erdogan advised the Swedish premier, in line with the presidency.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has shifted political opinion in each Nordic nations in favor of joining the Western military alliance.

Membership requires consent of all 30 current members however Turkey is placing a spanner within the works.

Sweden and Finland, whereas solidly Western, have traditionally stored a distance from NATO as a part of longstanding insurance policies aimed toward avoiding angering Russia.

But the 2 nations moved forward with their membership bid in shock over their big neighbor’s invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to hitch NATO.

Erdogan additionally advised Andersson to “lift restrictions imposed on Turkey in the defense industry” after the military’s Syria operation in 2019.

In one other telephone name with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan stated turning a blind eye to “terror” organizations posing a menace to a NATO ally was “incompatible with the spirit of friendship and alliance.”

Erdogan additionally stated it was Turkey’s most pure proper to anticipate respect and help for its “legitimate and determined struggle against a clear threat to its national security and people,” the presidency stated.

Swedish and Finnish leaders on Thursday had been welcomed by US President Joe Biden, who strongly backed their bid to hitch NATO.

Biden stated “Finland and Sweden make NATO stronger,” and supplied the “full, total, complete backing of the United States of America.”

Read extra:

NATO chief sure Turkey’s spat over Sweden, Finland will be resolved

‘No shortcuts’ to Ukraine EU membership: German chancellor Scholz

Facebook slammed for spreading Russian President Putin’s propaganda in NATO’s east