Turkey’s Erdogan vows Palestine support amid reconciling with Israel

Turkish chief promised to proceed his nation’s assist for Palestine whereas sustaining that Ankara’s reconciliation efforts with Israel would by no means have an effect on it.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the feedback throughout a go to by his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in Ankara only one week after Turkey and Israel introduced their choice to revive full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors for the primary time since 2018.

“The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way reduce our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan stated. “On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these steps will contribute to a solution to the Palestinian issue and improve the situation of the Palestinian people.”

Abbas did not remark instantly on the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel however thanked Ankara for its “unwavering” assist to the Palestinians.

“We are aware of their support for their legitimate rights, freedom and independence,” Abbas stated. “We know that Turkey and its institutions stand by the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state in every field, and support them in the international arena.”

Restoration of full diplomatic relations after months of efforts

Last week, Israel and Turkey introduced they had been restoring full diplomatic relations within the newest step in months of reconciliation between the 2 nations.

Turkey and Israel had been as soon as shut regional allies, however the relationship disintegrated below Erdogan, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s insurance policies towards the Palestinians. Israel, in flip, has objected to Turkey’s embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip.

The two nations withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian help for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted within the deaths of 9 Turkish activists.

Following an try at mending ties, Turkey recalled its ambassador once more in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated Palestinians did not object to the advance of relations between Turkey and Israel.

“The dialogue (with Israel) will allow us to better defend the Palestinians,” Cavusoglu informed Haber Global tv in an interview. “They say this themselves.”

“The steps that we are taking does not mean that Turkey will make concessions,” he stated.

Cavusoglu stated a brand new ambassador could be named quickly.