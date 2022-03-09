TURKIC LANGUAGES AND LEXICAL SIMILARITIES OF TURKISH AND URDU – An Etymological Approach – South Asia Analysis Group

TURKIC LANGUAGES AND LEXICAL SIMILARITIES OF TURKISH AND URDU – An Etymological Approach

Guest Column by Syed Muzammiluddin

“Türkçe” or “Turkish” is without doubt one of the most fascinating languages of the world. Apart from being National language of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a bunch of languages forming Turkic linguistic household corresponding to Azeri of Azerbaijan, Turkmen of Turkmenistan, Uzbek of Uzbekistan, Tajik of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh of Kazakhstan and Uighur of the Xingjian Uighur Autonomous Region of China share syntax and lexical composition much like Turkish. Thus, in response to an outdated saying, you may journey with a caravan by all of the routes from Istanbul to the Great Wall of China whereas talking only one language – Turkish. Even a distant language corresponding to Urdu which is extensively spoken within the South Asian Subcontinent has been tremendously influenced by Turkish. In our current article we try and briefly sum up the historical past of the Turkish language, classify the Turkic languages and look at the Turkish affect on a distant language corresponding to Urdu. We can even attempt to spotlight the necessity to discover the hitherto untouched areas of the 2 languages and the necessity to set up and fortify socio-cultural exchanges between these linguistic teams internationally.

Origin of the Turks and Turkish

The origin of Turks is referred to within the Chinese chronicles as nomads within the current day Russian Siberia. The eighth century A.D.Turkish inscriptions present in areas bordering Mongolia and Siberia confer with “Oghuz” and “Turks” seem as two distinct warring communities wherein the “Turks” had an higher hand. With the change of time, an environment of good truce and amicability was generated. Thus, the well-known Turkish Scholar of medieval ages, Mahmoud Kashgari, referred to the Oghuz as a Turkish clan. With the advance of time, the Turkish folks moved from one place to a different, therefore whereas the world could be viewing Turks as simply the folks of Turkey, the actual fact is that the just lately unbiased Central Asian republics, sizeable inhabitants of China, Russia, Siberia, Iran and Arabia have change into house to folks talking Turkic languages.

TURKISH AND TURKIC LANGUAGES.

The Turkic languages could also be grouped in response to linguistic, historic and geographical foundation into the next branches:

1.The Southwestern Branch: This contains Turkish, Azeri (Azerbaijani), Turkmen, and Khurasani Turkic.

2. The northwestern Branch: This contains Kazak, Kyrgyz, Tatar and West Siberian dialects.

3. The southeastern Branch: This contains Uzbek and Uighur. The two languages are so related that if somebody is aware of methods to communicate one language, (s)/he may also communicate the opposite as properly.

4. The northeastern or Siberian Branch: This group contains Dolgan, Khakas, Shor, Tuvan, and Tofa.

5. Chuvash: This is a strikingly incongruous language of the Turkic group spoken within the Volga area.

6. Khalaj: This is a strikingly incongruous language of the Turkic group spoken in elements of Iran.

The Arabic script was frequent to all Turkic languages until as late as 1920 when the Latin script was adopted by the languages of the erstwhile republics of the Soviet Union. After 1940, the Latin script was utterly changed with an tailored type of Cyrillic script within the Soviet Union. Turkey formally adopted a modified construction of the Latin script in 1928. At current the Arabic alphabet is used solely by Turkic peoples dwelling in China, Iran, and Arabia.

PERCEPTIBLE LINGUISTIC FEATURES OF TURKIC LANGUAGES

A big function of the Turkic languages is their vowel concord. Turkish vowels are of two sorts – the delicate vowels (E/İ/Ö/Ü) that are produced on the entrance of the mouth, and the exhausting vowels (A/I/O/U) produced from the again of the mouth. Words of pure Turkic origin can encompass solely exhausting or delicate vowels and all suffixes should be in response to the vowel of the previous syllable the phrase. Thus in response to this rule, the Turkish phrase çanta (bag) has the plural çantalar (luggage) and ev (home) has the plural evler (homes).

Turkic languages are extremely agglutinative in nature. This will be observed from easy phrases corresponding to “bankaya” in Turkish which suggests “towards the bank” and “airudurumda” which suggests “at the airport” in Uighur. A way more complicated instance is “yap-abil-ecek-diy-se-niz” which suggests which means “if you were going to be able to do” in Turkish. It has 5 suffixes added to the foundation verb “yap”.

LEXICAL COMPARISON OF TURKIC LANGUAGES

For ease of understanding of the similarities of Turkic languages, a desk of comparability of Turkish and Uighur numbers is given beneath (please word that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

Table evaluating the Numerical pronunciation of Turkish and Uighur

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

Any variety of tables pertaining to numerous classes corresponding to basic vocabulary, interrogative phrases, time, months, days, locations, colors, relations, meals and drinks, greens, fruits and animals will be drawn to point out how associated these two languages are in lexical phrases. These resemblances are additionally mirrored within the grammatical composition as properly. Thus, it will probably simply noticed that Turkish and Uighur should not solely languages of identical group but in addition share lexical and grammatical similarities as properly. Likewise strikingly harmonious comparisons between different Turkic languages will be made.

URDU AND TURKISH

What has Urdu obtained to do with Turkish? Is it a Turkic language? This might be a query that’s certain to strike your thoughts. The reply is emphatic: Urdu can’t be categorized as a Turkic language. BUT…

The story does NOT END right here… PLEASE READ ON…..

Urdu will get its title from the Turkish phrase “Ordu” which suggests military (search for the varied mixtures wherein the phrase continues to be utilized in Turkish corresponding to Ordugâh and Orduevi).

Further, in response to researchers, the primary Urdu poet was Masood Saad Salman who lived in Lahore within the twelfth century A.D. He is believed to have composed three poetic anthologies in Turkish, Persian and Hindvi (as was title given to Urdu in that period). Unfortunately, this works couldn’t be traced and we will solely depend on the temporary references to Saad Salman in Amir Khusro’s well-known ebook “Ghurratul Kamal”. It can thus be concluded that the origin of Urdu language will be simply traced to Turkish.

Urdu and Hindi are the 2 dominant languages of India and Pakistan. They share frequent grammar and syntax. But Urdu is extra influenced by Arabic, Persian and Turkish than Hindi.

In reality, relating to lexical linkages, Urdu and Turkish generally share two forms of phrases:

a) Words straight borrowed from Turkish;

b) And phrases of Arabic and Persian frequent to each Urdu and Turkish.

A) Words straight borrowed from Turkish often utilized in Urdu:

The following desk provides a quick checklist of phrases of pure Turkish origin utilized in Urdu (please word that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

B) Words of Arabic and Persian frequent to each Urdu and Turkish:

The following desk provides an inventory of phrases frequent to Turkish and Urdu borrowed from Arabic / Persian (please word that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

Thus, it may be safely concluded that whereas Urdu is NOT A TURKIC LANGUAGE, it nonetheless shares a lot of phrases of pure Turkish origin in addition to phrases of Arabic and Persian origin frequent to each Urdu and Turkish.

NEED FOR GREATER SOCIO-CULTURAL TIES BETWEEN THE PEOPLE OF INDIA AND THE PEOPLES OF CENTRAL ASIA AND TURKEY.

The age-old ties of India with Turkey and Central Asia are so manifestly deep-rooted that they are often hardly refuted. Every home in India prepares dishes corresponding to “Kurma, Kalia and Kima” which have been borrowed from Central Asia. Turkish names and surnames corresponding to Bakhtiyar, Baig, Mirza and Mir (Turkish: Bahtiyar, Bey, Mirza Mir) are immensely fashionable among the many Muslims of India. Many generally used phrases corresponding to Quli, Baba, Bibi, Begum and Khanum (Turkish: Köle, Baba, Bibi, Begüm, Hanım), are additionally of Turkish origin. Many Indian rulers, notably Slave Dynasty rulers of Delhi and the Quli Qutub Shahi rulers of Deccan had been of Turkish origin. Babur, the founding father of Mughal dynasty (1526-1857) was a scholar of Turkish language and hailed from Farghana in modern-day Uzbekistan. He wrote his memoirs in Turkish. Other rulers of Mughal dynasty had been additionally masters of Turkish, though for strategic causes Persian was patronized because the official language of India. Further, practically all Indian rulers within the medieval ages accepted the supremacy of the Turkish Sultan as Khalifa until the autumn of the Mughal Empire. During the Indian battle for independence, lots of the freedom fighters endorsed the reformist method of Ata Türk Mustafa Kemal Pasha. This is implicit from Abul Kalam Azad’s well-known ebook “India Wins Freedom” wherein he proudly remembers his conferences with the members of the Young Turks Movement in Turkey in 1908, and the supporters of Mustafa Kemal Pasha in Cairo, Egypt in the identical yr, who ‎had been publishing a weekly in help of his revolutionary concepts from there. Azad, who later grew to become the First Education Minister of Independent India, asserts that these conferences and ensuing a few years of correspondence satisfied him that Indian Muslims at the moment needed to be persuaded to battle the British colonisers unitedly with their fellow Hindu countrymen. The relations with Turkish folks have remained on sound footing even after India gained her independence on August 15, 1947 due to the Secular and Democratic credentials that the 2 nations share. A current instance of Indo-Turkish friendship was witnessed in 2000 when the Visva-Bharati University of India conferred the distinguished Desikottama award and honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) on the ‎visiting Prime Minister of Turkey Mr Bülent Ecevit. Mr Ecevit was an admirer of Indian Poet-Philosopher & Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and had translated the Gitanjali and a lot of Tagore’s quick tales, moreover the Bhagavad-Gita and Upanishads in Turkish. The in depth visits undertaken by the Late Indian Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao (tenure: 1991-96) to the Central Asia and the frequent socio-cultural and political exchanges between India and the Central Asian Countries are additionally a mirrored image of the fortified ties between the nations. Keeping this in thoughts this text ends with a hope {that a} higher people-to-people Turkish cultural affiliation will quickly emerge with none political affiliation however with the only real motive of selling common friendship, analysis in issues and info referring to Turcology and Turkic languages (together with all languages which can be/had been influenced by Turkish corresponding to Urdu) and this may embody intellectuals from Turkey, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, India and Russia.