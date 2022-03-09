TURKIC LANGUAGES AND LEXICAL SIMILARITIES OF TURKISH AND URDU – An Etymological Approach – South Asia Analysis Group

TURKIC LANGUAGES AND LEXICAL SIMILARITIES OF TURKISH AND URDU – An Etymological Approach

Guest Column by Syed Muzammiluddin

“Türkçe” or “Turkish” is without doubt one of the most fascinating languages of the world. Apart from being National language of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a bunch of languages forming Turkic linguistic household similar to Azeri of Azerbaijan, Turkmen of Turkmenistan, Uzbek of Uzbekistan, Tajik of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh of Kazakhstan and Uighur of the Xingjian Uighur Autonomous Region of China share syntax and lexical composition just like Turkish. Thus, in response to an previous saying, you possibly can journey with a caravan via all of the routes from Istanbul to the Great Wall of China whereas talking only one language – Turkish. Even a distant language similar to Urdu which is broadly spoken within the South Asian Subcontinent has been tremendously influenced by Turkish. In our current article we try to briefly sum up the historical past of the Turkish language, classify the Turkic languages and look at the Turkish affect on a distant language similar to Urdu. We will even attempt to spotlight the necessity to discover the hitherto untouched areas of the 2 languages and the necessity to set up and fortify socio-cultural exchanges between these linguistic teams the world over.

Origin of the Turks and Turkish

The origin of Turks is referred to within the Chinese chronicles as nomads within the current day Russian Siberia. The eighth century A.D.Turkish inscriptions present in areas bordering Mongolia and Siberia confer with “Oghuz” and “Turks” seem as two distinct warring communities during which the “Turks” had an higher hand. With the change of time, an environment of good truce and amicability was generated. Thus, the well-known Turkish Scholar of medieval ages, Mahmoud Kashgari, referred to the Oghuz as a Turkish clan. With the advance of time, the Turkish individuals moved from one place to a different, therefore whereas the world may be viewing Turks as simply the individuals of Turkey, the actual fact is that the not too long ago impartial Central Asian republics, sizeable inhabitants of China, Russia, Siberia, Iran and Arabia have develop into dwelling to individuals talking Turkic languages.

TURKISH AND TURKIC LANGUAGES.

The Turkic languages could also be grouped in response to linguistic, historic and geographical foundation into the next branches:

1.The Southwestern Branch: This consists of Turkish, Azeri (Azerbaijani), Turkmen, and Khurasani Turkic.

2. The northwestern Branch: This consists of Kazak, Kyrgyz, Tatar and West Siberian dialects.

3. The southeastern Branch: This consists of Uzbek and Uighur. The two languages are so related that if somebody is aware of how one can communicate one language, (s)/he also can communicate the opposite as effectively.

4. The northeastern or Siberian Branch: This group consists of Dolgan, Khakas, Shor, Tuvan, and Tofa.

5. Chuvash: This is a strikingly incongruous language of the Turkic group spoken within the Volga area.

6. Khalaj: This is a strikingly incongruous language of the Turkic group spoken in elements of Iran.

The Arabic script was widespread to all Turkic languages until as late as 1920 when the Latin script was adopted by the languages of the erstwhile republics of the Soviet Union. After 1940, the Latin script was fully changed with an tailored type of Cyrillic script within the Soviet Union. Turkey formally adopted a modified construction of the Latin script in 1928. At current the Arabic alphabet is used solely by Turkic peoples dwelling in China, Iran, and Arabia.

PERCEPTIBLE LINGUISTIC FEATURES OF TURKIC LANGUAGES

A major characteristic of the Turkic languages is their vowel concord. Turkish vowels are of two sorts – the tender vowels (E/İ/Ö/Ü) that are produced on the entrance of the mouth, and the onerous vowels (A/I/O/U) produced from the again of the mouth. Words of pure Turkic origin can include solely onerous or tender vowels and all suffixes have to be in response to the vowel of the previous syllable the phrase. Thus in response to this rule, the Turkish phrase çanta (bag) has the plural çantalar (luggage) and ev (home) has the plural evler (homes).

Turkic languages are extremely agglutinative in nature. This will be seen from easy phrases similar to “bankaya” in Turkish which suggests “towards the bank” and “airudurumda” which suggests “at the airport” in Uighur. A way more complicated instance is “yap-abil-ecek-diy-se-niz” which suggests that means “if you were going to be able to do” in Turkish. It has 5 suffixes added to the foundation verb “yap”.

LEXICAL COMPARISON OF TURKIC LANGUAGES

For ease of understanding of the similarities of Turkic languages, a desk of comparability of Turkish and Uighur numbers is given beneath (please observe that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

Table evaluating the Numerical pronunciation of Turkish and Uighur

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

Any variety of tables pertaining to numerous classes similar to normal vocabulary, interrogative phrases, time, months, days, locations, colors, relations, meals and drinks, greens, fruits and animals will be drawn to point out how associated these two languages are in lexical phrases. These resemblances are additionally mirrored within the grammatical composition as effectively. Thus, it may simply noticed that Turkish and Uighur aren’t solely languages of similar group but in addition share lexical and grammatical similarities as effectively. Likewise strikingly harmonious comparisons between different Turkic languages will be made.

URDU AND TURKISH

What has Urdu obtained to do with Turkish? Is it a Turkic language? This might be a query that’s certain to strike your thoughts. The reply is emphatic: Urdu can’t be categorized as a Turkic language. BUT…

The story does NOT END right here… PLEASE READ ON…..

Urdu will get its title from the Turkish phrase “Ordu” which suggests military (search for the assorted mixtures during which the phrase continues to be utilized in Turkish similar to Ordugâh and Orduevi).

Further, in response to researchers, the primary Urdu poet was Masood Saad Salman who lived in Lahore within the twelfth century A.D. He is believed to have composed three poetic anthologies in Turkish, Persian and Hindvi (as was title given to Urdu in that period). Unfortunately, this works couldn’t be traced and we are able to solely depend on the temporary references to Saad Salman in Amir Khusro’s well-known e book “Ghurratul Kamal”. It can thus be concluded that the origin of Urdu language will be simply traced to Turkish.

Urdu and Hindi are the 2 dominant languages of India and Pakistan. They share widespread grammar and syntax. But Urdu is extra influenced by Arabic, Persian and Turkish than Hindi.

In reality, in terms of lexical linkages, Urdu and Turkish generally share two kinds of phrases:

a) Words straight borrowed from Turkish;

b) And phrases of Arabic and Persian widespread to each Urdu and Turkish.

A) Words straight borrowed from Turkish ceaselessly utilized in Urdu:

The following desk offers a short checklist of phrases of pure Turkish origin utilized in Urdu (please observe that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

B) Words of Arabic and Persian widespread to each Urdu and Turkish:

The following desk offers a listing of phrases widespread to Turkish and Urdu borrowed from Arabic / Persian (please observe that this desk makes use of Turkish script and letters for comparability):

(Table compiled by SYED MUZAMMILUDDIN)

Thus, it may be safely concluded that whereas Urdu is NOT A TURKIC LANGUAGE, it nonetheless shares plenty of phrases of pure Turkish origin in addition to phrases of Arabic and Persian origin widespread to each Urdu and Turkish.

NEED FOR GREATER SOCIO-CULTURAL TIES BETWEEN THE PEOPLE OF INDIA AND THE PEOPLES OF CENTRAL ASIA AND TURKEY.

The age-old ties of India with Turkey and Central Asia are so manifestly deep-rooted that they are often hardly refuted. Every home in India prepares dishes similar to “Kurma, Kalia and Kima” which have been borrowed from Central Asia. Turkish names and surnames similar to Bakhtiyar, Baig, Mirza and Mir (Turkish: Bahtiyar, Bey, Mirza Mir) are immensely well-liked among the many Muslims of India. Many generally used phrases similar to Quli, Baba, Bibi, Begum and Khanum (Turkish: Köle, Baba, Bibi, Begüm, Hanım), are additionally of Turkish origin. Many Indian rulers, significantly Slave Dynasty rulers of Delhi and the Quli Qutub Shahi rulers of Deccan had been of Turkish origin. Babur, the founding father of Mughal dynasty (1526-1857) was a scholar of Turkish language and hailed from Farghana in modern-day Uzbekistan. He wrote his memoirs in Turkish. Other rulers of Mughal dynasty had been additionally masters of Turkish, though for strategic causes Persian was patronized because the official language of India. Further, almost all Indian rulers within the medieval ages accepted the supremacy of the Turkish Sultan as Khalifa until the autumn of the Mughal Empire. During the Indian wrestle for independence, most of the freedom fighters endorsed the reformist method of Ata Türk Mustafa Kemal Pasha. This is implicit from Abul Kalam Azad’s well-known e book “India Wins Freedom” during which he proudly remembers his conferences with the members of the Young Turks Movement in Turkey in 1908, and the supporters of Mustafa Kemal Pasha in Cairo, Egypt in the identical 12 months, who ‎had been publishing a weekly in help of his revolutionary concepts from there. Azad, who later turned the First Education Minister of Independent India, asserts that these conferences and ensuing a few years of correspondence satisfied him that Indian Muslims at the moment needed to be persuaded to struggle the British colonisers unitedly with their fellow Hindu countrymen. The relations with Turkish individuals have remained on sound footing even after India gained her independence on August 15, 1947 due to the Secular and Democratic credentials that the 2 nations share. A latest instance of Indo-Turkish friendship was witnessed in 2000 when the Visva-Bharati University of India conferred the celebrated Desikottama award and honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) on the ‎visiting Prime Minister of Turkey Mr Bülent Ecevit. Mr Ecevit was an admirer of Indian Poet-Philosopher & Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and had translated the Gitanjali and plenty of Tagore’s brief tales, in addition to the Bhagavad-Gita and Upanishads in Turkish. The in depth visits undertaken by the Late Indian Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao (tenure: 1991-96) to the Central Asia and the frequent socio-cultural and political exchanges between India and the Central Asian Countries are additionally a mirrored image of the fortified ties between the nations. Keeping this in thoughts this text ends with a hope {that a} larger people-to-people Turkish cultural affiliation will quickly emerge with none political affiliation however with the only real motive of selling common friendship, analysis in issues and info referring to Turcology and Turkic languages (together with all languages which are/had been influenced by Turkish similar to Urdu) and this may embody intellectuals from Turkey, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, India and Russia.