Turkish Airlines extends suspension of flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.16
Trend:
Turkish airline Turkish Airlines introduced the suspension of
flights to Belarus till March 31, to Ukraine, Moldova and the
Russian cities of Sochi and Rostov – till April 10, the airline
stated, Trend studies with regards to Turkish media.
“Our flights to/from Ukraine are canceled till April 10, 2022
(inclusive). Our flights to/from Moldova are canceled till April
10, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights to/from Belarus are canceled
till March 31, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights from/to Rostov are
canceled till April 10, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights from/to
Sochi are canceled till April 10, 2022 (inclusive).
For the ticket change and refund requests, you’ll be able to apply the
journey company, go to our web site or contact our name middle at +90
850 333 0 849.”