Turkish Airlines extends suspension of flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.16

Trend:

Turkish airline Turkish Airlines introduced the suspension of

flights to Belarus till March 31, to Ukraine, Moldova and the

Russian cities of Sochi and Rostov – till April 10, the airline

stated, Trend studies with regards to Turkish media.

“Our flights to/from Ukraine are canceled till April 10, 2022

(inclusive). Our flights to/from Moldova are canceled till April

10, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights to/from Belarus are canceled

till March 31, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights from/to Rostov are

canceled till April 10, 2022 (inclusive). Our flights from/to

Sochi are canceled till April 10, 2022 (inclusive).

For the ticket change and refund requests, you’ll be able to apply the

journey company, go to our web site or contact our name middle at +90

850 333 0 849.”