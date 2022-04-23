Turkish airspace closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria

Turkish airspace has been closed to navy and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after consultations with Moscow, Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT Haber cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Saturday.

NATO member Turkey has good relations with each Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate within the battle between them.

“We closed airspace to Russia’s military planes and even to civilian planes going to Syria and carrying soldiers,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying to reporters on a airplane en path to Uruguay.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He stated permission had been given for 3 month intervals till April, after which the flights stopped.

He stated talks had been persevering with between Russia and Ukraine and the edges had been working towards a draft joint declaration.

Cavusoglu stated if progress is made in negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed {that a} assembly may very well be held in Turkey.

Read extra:

Turkey’s FM says some NATO allies want ‘longer’ Ukraine war to weaken Russia

Russia complains to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine: Turkish bureaucrat

Two PKK-linked groups behind attacks in Turkey: Minister