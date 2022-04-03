Europe
Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences on explosion in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Ambassador of
Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Baghci shared the publication in
reference to the explosion in Baku on his Twitter web page, Trend studies.
The ambassador expressed within the publication its greatest needs for
a speedy restoration to the victims of the explosion in Baku.
There was an explosion within the evening membership within the heart of
Azerbaijan’s Baku, on Tarlan Aliyarbekov road.
According to preliminary info, one particular person died and 31
individuals had been injured within the incident.