Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences on explosion in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Ambassador of

Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Baghci shared the publication in

reference to the explosion in Baku on his Twitter web page, Trend studies.

The ambassador expressed within the publication its greatest needs for

a speedy restoration to the victims of the explosion in Baku.

There was an explosion within the evening membership within the heart of

Azerbaijan’s Baku, on Tarlan Aliyarbekov road.

According to preliminary info, one particular person died and 31

individuals had been injured within the incident.