Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala sentenced to life over Gezi Park protests | CNN

An Istanbul courtroom on Monday sentenced Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in jail for “attempting to overthrow the government,” in line with state-run information company Anadolu, concluding a high-profile trial that has involved Western nations and human rights teams.

Kavala was sentenced in reference to the 2013 anti-government protests in Turkey, which started over a plan to show a small park in central Istanbul right into a shopping center in the summertime.

The demonstrations shortly morphed into bigger anti-government rallies throughout Turkey. The courtroom additionally sentenced seven different defendants to 18-year jail sentences for aiding an try and overthrow the federal government. Among them was 71-year-old architect Mucella Yapici, Istanbul Municipality city planner Tayfun Kahraman and documentary filmmaker Cigdem Mater.

Istanbul’s thirteenth Heavy Penal Court ordered that the activists, who weren’t arrested pretrial, to be instantly arrested, Anadolu reported.

Kavala, his attorneys, different defendants and their attorneys have repeatedly denied the accusations, saying prosecutors lack proof to assist the claims. They are additionally anticipated to attraction the decision.

Kavala, 64, is amongst Turkey’s most high-profile detainees.

He was first arrested in 2017 on costs associated to the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. The trial was carefully watched by rights teams, who’ve accused the Turkish authorities of utilizing the judicial system to crack down on dissenting voices.

Though Kavala was acquitted in 2020, that verdict was overturned and new costs had been introduced towards him for his alleged involvement within the July 2016 tried coup, which resulted within the loss of life of at the least 250 individuals and a subsequent crackdown that has seen over 110,000 individuals, together with civil servants, academics, activists and journalists detained.

Amnesty International referred to as Monday’s ruling a “devastating blow” for human rights, saying that the courtroom’s choice “defies all logic.”

“Today, we have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions. This verdict deals a devastating blow not only to Osman Kavala, his co-defendants and their families, but to everyone who believes in justice and human rights activism in Turkey and beyond,” Amnesty mentioned in a statement.

Kavala’s arrest has strained Turkish authorities relations with West when 10 ambassadors, together with the United States, France and Germany, launched a press release asking his freedom and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared them “persona non grata.”

In February, Europe’s prime human rights physique, the Council of Europe, launched infringement procedures towards Turkey for refusing to abide by a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which referred to as for Kavala’s launch on grounds that his rights had been violated.

In a press release on Monday, two main European Parliament ministers following the choice mentioned, “This regrettable decision by the Istanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court is in clear contempt to the rulings of the European Court on Human Rights and will surely bring about consequences in the infringement proceedings ongoing at the Council of Europe.”

European Parliament Standing Rapporteur for Turkey Nacho Sánchez Amor and Sergey Lagodinsky, chair of the EU-Turkey Parliamentary Delegation, expressed solidarity with Kavala, the opposite defendants and their households of their assertion.

“(This is a) very sad day not only for them but also for those who daily defend fundamental rights and the rule of law in Turkey and for all those who wish to see the country coming closer to the EU. This is obviously not the way to do it,” they mentioned.

“There is little to none EU perspective for the current Turkey, which is sliding away from international consensus on a rule-based order while disrespecting its own international commitments,” they added.