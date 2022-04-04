Turkish defense companies to showcase in Latin American fair
Some of the main Turkish protection trade firms will
attend the twenty first International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) this 12 months,
which can be held within the Chilean capital Santiago, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.
The participation of Turkish firms comes because the quickly
rising sector expands its space of potential purchasers.
This 12 months’s truthful is about to be held with the help of the
Chilean Air Force Command on April 5-10.
FIDAE, which is held each two years, has been one of the vital
essential protection festivals within the Latin American area since 1980
when it was held for the primary time.
Turkish firms will attempt to benefit from cooperation and
advertising and marketing alternatives for regional nations corresponding to Argentina,
Brazil, Colombia and Peru, significantly Chile.
The native firms will take part within the truthful with the
idea of the “Turkish National Pavilion” along with the
Defense Industry Exporters’ Association beneath the management of the
Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).
Defense big Aselsan, Aspilsan, world-renowned pistol model
Canik, distinguished protection firm Havelsan, main armored car
producers Nurol Makine and Otokar, Repkon, Roketsan, TİSAŞ and
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) are amongst those that can be
attending the truthful.
During the truthful, Turkish firm officers will meet with
decision-makers and different firms of the collaborating
nations.
The official Turkish delegation will even maintain talks with
Chilean authorities and the representatives of collaborating
nations.
Turkish protection trade firms will promote and current
armored car platforms, numerous manned and unmanned aerial
autos, naval methods, weapon methods, digital methods,
ammunition, simulators, logistics help merchandise and protection
companies inside the scope of the truthful.
Last 12 months, Turkish protection giants attended one other large-scale
Latin American protection air, Expodefensa 2021, held in Bogota
between Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and arranged in affiliation with the
Colombian Defense Ministry.