Turkish defense companies to showcase in Latin American fair

Some of the main Turkish protection trade firms will

attend the twenty first International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) this 12 months,

which can be held within the Chilean capital Santiago, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

The participation of Turkish firms comes because the quickly

rising sector expands its space of potential purchasers.

This 12 months’s truthful is about to be held with the help of the

Chilean Air Force Command on April 5-10.

FIDAE, which is held each two years, has been one of the vital

essential protection festivals within the Latin American area since 1980

when it was held for the primary time.

Turkish firms will attempt to benefit from cooperation and

advertising and marketing alternatives for regional nations corresponding to Argentina,

Brazil, Colombia and Peru, significantly Chile.

The native firms will take part within the truthful with the

idea of the “Turkish National Pavilion” along with the

Defense Industry Exporters’ Association beneath the management of the

Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Defense big Aselsan, Aspilsan, world-renowned pistol model

Canik, distinguished protection firm Havelsan, main armored car

producers Nurol Makine and Otokar, Repkon, Roketsan, TİSAŞ and

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) are amongst those that can be

attending the truthful.

During the truthful, Turkish firm officers will meet with

decision-makers and different firms of the collaborating

nations.

The official Turkish delegation will even maintain talks with

Chilean authorities and the representatives of collaborating

nations.

Turkish protection trade firms will promote and current

armored car platforms, numerous manned and unmanned aerial

autos, naval methods, weapon methods, digital methods,

ammunition, simulators, logistics help merchandise and protection

companies inside the scope of the truthful.

Last 12 months, Turkish protection giants attended one other large-scale

Latin American protection air, Expodefensa 2021, held in Bogota

between Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and arranged in affiliation with the

Colombian Defense Ministry.