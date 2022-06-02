Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to establish Council of Defense Industry Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Council of the

Turkish Defense Industry Committee can be established in

Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend experiences close to the Turkish Resmi

Gazete (Official gazette) newspaper.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a corresponding

resolution on this regard.

According to the choice, the council will function underneath the

Turkish Embassy in Baku. The scope of his powers will even cowl

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The same construction can be created in a number of different international locations

together with Azerbaijan.