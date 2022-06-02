Europe
Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to establish Council of Defense Industry Committee
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Council of the
Turkish Defense Industry Committee can be established in
Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend experiences close to the Turkish Resmi
Gazete (Official gazette) newspaper.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a corresponding
resolution on this regard.
According to the choice, the council will function underneath the
Turkish Embassy in Baku. The scope of his powers will even cowl
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The same construction can be created in a number of different international locations
together with Azerbaijan.