Turkish exporters see $1 bln boost as EU bans Russian steel

The Turkish metal trade, the European Union’s prime provider, expects a further $1 billion in exports to EU international locations after the bloc banned metal imports from Russia and distributed its quotas to different international locations.

Top trade figures stated that they had seen new demand in latest weeks, particularly from Baltic states whose essential supply was Russia. But additionally they stated Turkey’s native metal market could face imbalances and rising costs following the sudden demand improve.

The EU units country-specific quotas every quarter for non-EU international locations to guard its home metal trade.

On Tuesday, the EU accepted new sanctions in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, together with a ban on metal product imports.

The bloc additionally imposed an import ban on metal from Belarus, and, to keep away from a provide scarcity, will redistribute the quotas beforehand allotted to Russia and Belarus.

“Turkey’s quota for this year was around 6.2 million tonnes. Reallocation of quotas means approximately an additional 1 million tonnes for Turkish steel,” Ugur Dalbeler, vice chairman of Colakoglu Metalurji, a number one Turkish metal exporter, stated.

He added that meant round $1 billion in extra export income for Turkish exporters.

According to the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, the EU was Turkey’s prime market in 2021 with 7.4 million tonnes of metal exports. The EU takes 31% of Turkey’s metal exports.

Eurofer’s (European Steel Association) newest 2021 report discovered Turkey was the highest supply of completed metal product imports into the EU in 2020, with a 19% share.

Adnan Aslan, head of the Turkish Exporters’ Association, stated that even earlier than the EU ban, demand for Turkish metal had risen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

“For the last 15-20 days, we have been receiving completely new demand from countries which were previously importing from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus,” Aslan stated, singling out Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway.

Turkish Steel Producers’ Association normal secretary Veysel Yayan stated rising demand was seen from European clients making an attempt to compensate for provides from Russia, including that this might have unfavourable penalties for the native market.

“The industry’s capacity utilisation ratio was 75% in 2021. So we still have room for additional orders. But a sudden rise in demand may hurt Turkey’s local market by raising prices and creating some imbalances for Turkish steel consumers.”

