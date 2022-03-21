Turkish FM Cavushoglu to address diplomats’ meeting in UAE

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will go to the United Arab

Emirates (UAE) on Monday to attend an ambassadors assembly, a

assertion by the ministry stated Sunday, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu will handle the sixteenth UAE Ambassadors and

Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a visitor of honor

upon the invitation of his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin

Zayed Al Nahyan.

He can also be anticipated to fulfill his Emirate counterpart and focus on

bilateral relations and regional developments, the ministry

added.