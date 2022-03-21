Europe
Turkish FM Cavushoglu to address diplomats’ meeting in UAE
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will go to the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) on Monday to attend an ambassadors assembly, a
assertion by the ministry stated Sunday, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.
Cavushoglu will handle the sixteenth UAE Ambassadors and
Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a visitor of honor
upon the invitation of his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin
Zayed Al Nahyan.
He can also be anticipated to fulfill his Emirate counterpart and focus on
bilateral relations and regional developments, the ministry
added.