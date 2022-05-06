Turkish forces rescue 17 irregular migrants off Libyan coast

The Defense Ministry mentioned Friday that Turkish naval forces took

aboard 17 irregular migrants who have been drifting in a ship off the

coast of the Libyan metropolis of Misrata. One of the migrants died

regardless of the intervention, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

According to the assertion made by the ministry, the migrant’s

boat was detected off the coast of Misrata by the TCG Gökçeada

frigate, which is serving in a naval activity group. Seventeen

irregular migrants, who have been discovered half-conscious, have been taken

aboard.

The migrants obtained the mandatory medical consideration following

their rescue. In the evaluation made by the physician on board, 4

migrants have been unconscious and 12 others have been in good well being. One

migrant, nonetheless, couldn’t be saved regardless of the efforts of well being

personnel and died.

It was decided that the migrants have been from Bangladesh and had

been at sea for 10 days.

The rescued irregular migrants have been handed over to the Libyan

authorities in Homs Port on account of the coordination

established.