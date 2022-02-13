Turkish gymnasts rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Gymnasts from Turkey Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush with

a rating of 44.140 factors took first place on the FIG Trampoline

Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku metropolis within the girls’s

synchronized leaping program, Trend stories.

The silver medal was gained by a pair from Sweden, Thea Lillierut

and Lina Sjoberg (42.030 factors), the bronze went to the

representatives of Russia – Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva

(32.790 factors).

The competitions are being held by February 13 on the

National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 nations are collaborating within the first

worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics

Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with

the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the nationwide group Seljan

Mahsudova, who gained a silver medal within the particular person program amongst

girls.

The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the

quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological

necessities, and with out spectators.