Turkish gymnasts rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Gymnasts from Turkey Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush with
a rating of 44.140 factors took first place on the FIG Trampoline
Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku metropolis within the girls’s
synchronized leaping program, Trend stories.
The silver medal was gained by a pair from Sweden, Thea Lillierut
and Lina Sjoberg (42.030 factors), the bronze went to the
representatives of Russia – Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva
(32.790 factors).
The competitions are being held by February 13 on the
National Gymnastics Arena.
Some 60 athletes from 13 nations are collaborating within the first
worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with
the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
Azerbaijan is represented by member of the nationwide group Seljan
Mahsudova, who gained a silver medal within the particular person program amongst
girls.
The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the
quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological
necessities, and with out spectators.