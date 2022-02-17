Turkish health minister expects more decline in COVID-19 pandemic

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca advised journalists after a Cabinet

assembly on Wednesday night that Turkey will see a gradual decline

within the variety of COVID-19 instances subsequent week primarily based on their

projections. Koca stated a extra important decline is anticipated in

the subsequent “two to three weeks,” Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

Koca’s remarks got here amid a document surge in each day instances and a

climbing variety of fatalities stemming from the omicron variant.

Though each day instances decreased beneath 100,000 after a couple of days earlier

this month, the numbers are nonetheless fluctuating round an all-time

excessive for the nation.

The minister stated instances peaked as of final weekend and they might

lower. “The pandemic’s burden on hospitals may even lower.

We presently see a drop by as much as 30% in hospitalizations. The

variety of folks in intensive care additionally decreased by 15%,” he

remarked.

Answering a query on whether or not Turkey would observe swimsuit with

some European nations which have began lifting COVID-19

restrictions, Koca stated they might inform the general public on the difficulty

at a press convention subsequent week, in addition to a choice “on the

timing of lifting the masks rule.”

Media retailers had reported earlier that Turkey might carry the

obligatory masks rule in the summertime. Rules had been earlier eased for

carrying protecting masks outside if the wearer adheres to social

distancing guidelines however masks are nonetheless obligatory at indoor, crowded

venues. These are among the many few restrictions left from Turkey’s

strict counter-pandemic measures. After a 17-day lockdown final

yr, the nation step by step lifted most restrictions, together with

curfews. The elimination was linked to the growth of the vaccination

program that helped hold the variety of instances low. But the omicron

variant, spreading quicker than earlier strains, prompted considerations

in late 2021 as instances began climbing. Still, the variant poses a

threat just for the aged, the unvaccinated and other people with persistent

diseases, based on consultants, as most individuals get well with delicate

signs.

The minister additionally stated they had been transport extra doses of

Turkovac, the nation’s domestically developed inactive vaccine, to

extra hospitals throughout the nation. He stated 800,000 doses had been

shipped to hospitals up to now and the jab can be obtainable in additional

vaccination venues quickly. “We will quickly ship a mean of two to 2.5

million doses month-to-month,” he added, noting demand was excessive for

Turkovac. He stated a complete examine on Turkovac’s efficacy

in opposition to the omicron variant was additionally anticipated to be concluded in

March.