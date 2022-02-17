Turkish health minister expects more decline in COVID-19 pandemic
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca advised journalists after a Cabinet
assembly on Wednesday night that Turkey will see a gradual decline
within the variety of COVID-19 instances subsequent week primarily based on their
projections. Koca stated a extra important decline is anticipated in
the subsequent “two to three weeks,” Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.
Koca’s remarks got here amid a document surge in each day instances and a
climbing variety of fatalities stemming from the omicron variant.
Though each day instances decreased beneath 100,000 after a couple of days earlier
this month, the numbers are nonetheless fluctuating round an all-time
excessive for the nation.
The minister stated instances peaked as of final weekend and they might
lower. “The pandemic’s burden on hospitals may even lower.
We presently see a drop by as much as 30% in hospitalizations. The
variety of folks in intensive care additionally decreased by 15%,” he
remarked.
Answering a query on whether or not Turkey would observe swimsuit with
some European nations which have began lifting COVID-19
restrictions, Koca stated they might inform the general public on the difficulty
at a press convention subsequent week, in addition to a choice “on the
timing of lifting the masks rule.”
Media retailers had reported earlier that Turkey might carry the
obligatory masks rule in the summertime. Rules had been earlier eased for
carrying protecting masks outside if the wearer adheres to social
distancing guidelines however masks are nonetheless obligatory at indoor, crowded
venues. These are among the many few restrictions left from Turkey’s
strict counter-pandemic measures. After a 17-day lockdown final
yr, the nation step by step lifted most restrictions, together with
curfews. The elimination was linked to the growth of the vaccination
program that helped hold the variety of instances low. But the omicron
variant, spreading quicker than earlier strains, prompted considerations
in late 2021 as instances began climbing. Still, the variant poses a
threat just for the aged, the unvaccinated and other people with persistent
diseases, based on consultants, as most individuals get well with delicate
signs.
The minister additionally stated they had been transport extra doses of
Turkovac, the nation’s domestically developed inactive vaccine, to
extra hospitals throughout the nation. He stated 800,000 doses had been
shipped to hospitals up to now and the jab can be obtainable in additional
vaccination venues quickly. “We will quickly ship a mean of two to 2.5
million doses month-to-month,” he added, noting demand was excessive for
Turkovac. He stated a complete examine on Turkovac’s efficacy
in opposition to the omicron variant was additionally anticipated to be concluded in
March.