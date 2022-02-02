Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria; four die

Turkish warplanes struck suspected Kurdish rebel positions in Iraq and Syria early on Wednesday in a brand new aerial offensive that Ankara mentioned aimed to guard Turkey’s borders from “terrorist threats.”

The airstrikes killed a minimum of 4 folks, a Britain-based struggle monitoring group reported, and drew condemnation from US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters who mentioned the assault got here days after the Kurdish-led forces in Syria battled ISIS group militants.

A Turkish protection ministry assertion mentioned the strikes hit targets, together with shelters, caves, ammunition depots and coaching camps, on Sinjar Mountain and within the Karacak area in northern Iraq, and the Derik area in northern Syria.

The operations dubbed “Winter Eagle” had been aimed in opposition to Turkey’s rebel Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, which Ankara says has hideouts there, and the US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces often known as People’s Protection Units, or YPG in Syria.

The YPG is an in depth US ally in opposition to the ISIS group however is labeled a terrorist group by Ankara due to its ties to the PKK.

The strikes aimed to “eliminate terrorist threats against our people and security forces from the north of Iraq and Syria and to ensure our border security,” the ministry assertion learn.

“Last night, we bombed targets in three different locations and they could not even find a hole to escape to,” mentioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar claimed that a number of insurgents had been “neutralized” within the operation, together with a lot of PKK names needed by Turkey. Around 60 plane had been concerned within the offensive, together with warplanes and armed and unarmed drones, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Close to 80 targets had been struck, it mentioned.

The struggle monitor in Syria — the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — mentioned Turkish drones fired two missiles at an influence station close to Syria’s northeastern village of Malikiyah near the Iraqi border, killing a minimum of 4 folks. It added that a number of folks had been wounded and electrical energy was minimize in a lot of close by villages.

It mentioned the strike hit the constructing the place the guards keep, including that the lifeless had been each guards and civilians. The Observatory reported one other Turkish drone strike at an influence station a day earlier close to the Semalka border crossing between Syria and Iraq’s Kurdish area. It mentioned one Kurdish fighter was wounded.

A Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria condemned the Turkish airstrikes and urged the worldwide neighborhood to intervene to cease what it known as “the terrorist Turkish aggression.”

It mentioned the Turkish strikes got here days after the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated scores of ISIS militants who broke into a jail the place some 3,000 extremists are held within the northeastern metropolis of Hasakeh. The weeklong battle left dozens of individuals lifeless, together with many ISIS fighters.

“This escalation and aggression is a clear indication that Turkey is not happy with [ISIS] failure,” the authority mentioned in a press release.

Turkey’s protection ministry mentioned “utmost sensitivity was shown” concerning the safety of the civilians through the operations. It mentioned Turkey would “continue the fight against terrorism for the security of our country and our nation with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

Turkey has carried out comparable cross-border airstrikes up to now.

The PKK has led an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 which has killed tens of hundreds of individuals. The group is taken into account a terror group by Turkey and its allies, together with the US and the European Union.

