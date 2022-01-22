Turkish journalist arrested for insulting President Erdogan: Report

A Turkish court docket on Saturday ordered well-known journalist Sedef Kabas to be jailed pending trial on a cost of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk stated, focusing on her with a regulation below which tens of hundreds have been prosecuted.

Police detained Kabas at round 2 a.m. (2300 GMT) and took her first to Istanbul’s foremost police station earlier than transferring her to town’s foremost courthouse, the place a court docket subsequently dominated in favor of her formal arrest, the broadcaster stated.

The alleged insult was within the type of a palace-related proverb that Kabas expressed each on an opposition tv channel and on her Twitter account, drawing condemnation from authorities officers.

“The honor of the presidency’s office is the honor of our country… I condemn the vulgar insults made against our president and his office,” Fahrettin Altun, head of Turkey’s Communications Directorate, wrote on Twitter.

Merdan Yanardag, chief editor of the Tele 1 channel on which Kabas made the remark, sharply criticized her arrest.

“Her detention overnight at 2 a.m. because of a proverb is unacceptable,” he wrote on Twitter. “This stance is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society.”

The regulation on insulting the president carries a jail sentence of between one and 4 years.

Last October, Europe’s prime human rights court docket referred to as on Turkey to alter the laws after ruling {that a} man’s detention below the regulation violated his freedom of expression.

Thousands have been charged and sentenced over the crime of insulting Erdogan within the seven years since he moved from being prime minister to president.

In 2020, 31,297 investigation had been launched in relation to the cost, 7,790 circumstances had been filed and three,325 resulted in convictions, in line with Justice Ministry information. Those numbers had been barely decrease than the earlier 12 months.

Since 2014, the 12 months Erdogan turned president, 160,169 investigations had been launched over insulting the president, 35,507 circumstances had been filed and there have been 12,881 convictions.

