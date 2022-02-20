Turkish journalist shot dead: Police

A journalist was shot and killed outdoors the workplaces of his newspaper in northwest Turkey on Saturday, police and native media reported.

Gungor Arslan, the director and chief editor of the native each day Ses Kocaeli (The Voice of Kocaeli) was shot and severely wounded, dying within the metropolis hospital quickly afterwards.

Local police mentioned they’d arrested a suspect however didn’t establish him or give any particulars of the assault.

Erol Onderoglu, the Turkish consultant of Paris-based media rights group Reporters with out Borders (RSF) advised AFP Arslan had been investigating corruption within the metropolis.

Condemning the killing, he referred to as for these accountable to be recognized and punished to the total extent of the regulation.

In the final two editions of Ses Kocaeli, Arslan had accused the mayor of the town, a member of the ruling AKP occasion of awarding contracts to teams near the occasion.

Arslan had already been the goal of an assault and had additionally been positioned below investigation for earlier articles.

“A lot of people regarded him as courageous for investigating corruption,” Onderoglu advised AFP.

Turkey ranks a lowly 153 on RSF’s newest worldwide Freedom of the Press Index.

