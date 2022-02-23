Turkish lira driven to mid-January low by Ukraine-Russia crisis

The Turkish lira weakened as a lot as 1.5 % in opposition to the greenback on Tuesday, nearing its weakest stage this yr, after Russia escalated tensions in japanese Ukraine, posing a threat to Turkey’s macroeconomic stability.

The losses got here as Russia’s parliament authorised treaties with two breakaway areas in japanese Ukraine, opening the best way for a Russian troop deployment regardless of the specter of Western sanctions, together with blocking a serious new pipeline.

NATO member Turkey faces a tricky balancing act within the disaster because it has good ties with each Ukraine and Russia. Ankara has criticised Russia’s resolution to recognise the independence of the 2 areas, however opposes sanctions.

The lira slid so far as 13.9025, struggling its largest every day losses since early January. It has traded in a slim vary since then as Ankara acted to stabilise the forex. It trimmed its losses to 13.85 by 1325 GMT.

The risk of warfare between Turkey’s Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine may hurt the nation’s already ailing economic system after a forex disaster in December.

“A prolonged conflict…could keep energy prices high throughout the year, or may even propel them higher. The energy shock is already advancing through various channels to make life miserable in Turkey,” stated Atilla Yesilada, Istanbul-based analyst at WorldSource Partners.

Any extended battle may additionally minimize vacationer flows to Turkey by round $2 billion this summer season, assuming Russian and Ukrainian vacationer arrivals keep the identical as in 2021 or dip a bit, he wrote in a observe.

Last yr, the lira dropped 44 % in opposition to the U.S. forex, tumbling after the central financial institution pushed by way of 500 foundation factors of unorthodox rate of interest cuts from September below strain from President Tayyip Erdogan.

Costly state interventions within the foreign exchange market and a scheme to guard lira deposits in opposition to depreciation has bolstered the forex because it touched a document low of 18.4 final yr.

The lira slide late final yr has in flip triggered a surge in annual inflation to almost 50 % for Turkey’s import-dependent economic system, including to the considerations concerning power import prices.

Oil costs rose to their highest since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into japanese Ukraine, including to provide considerations which might be pushing costs in the direction of $100 a barrel.

