Turkish minister aims to boost Palestinian economy in rare West Bank trip

Turkey’s high diplomat introduced Tuesday a raft of latest agreements to bolster the struggling Palestinian economic system, through the first high-level Turkish go to to the Israeli-occupied West Bank in 15 years.

During Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s journey to Ramallah, Turkey signed 9 new pacts with the embattled Palestinian Authority, starting from agriculture to schooling and commerce.

Cavusoglu will meet Israeli officers on Wednesday, the most recent step in a diplomatic thaw between Ankara and the Jewish state. He can even make a non-public go to to the al-Asqa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Alongside his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Cavusoglu pledged to push forward with plans for the development of an industrial zone within the Palestinian territories.

“The necessary order has been given; there is no luxury for evading and delaying this project,” he mentioned, additionally setting a $2 billion annual bilateral commerce goal and pledging extra scholarships with Palestinians to check in Turkey.

The World Bank warned this month that the Palestinian economic system was in a “precarious” state, with the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority – a significant West Bank employer – solely paying partial wages since November.

Maliki described Cavusoglu’s go to as “historic” and reflecting the “special relationship between the two countries.”

Turkey has lengthy been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian trigger, however visits to the West Bank had been obstructed by a 15-year diplomatic rupture between Ankara and Israel.

Israel and Turkey proclaimed a brand new period in relations following President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara and Istanbul in March.

Cavusoglu’s Ramallah go to got here as contemporary violence rocked the West Bank flashpoint of Jenin.

Israel’s military mentioned a shootout erupted between troops and Palestinians through the newest in a sequence of operations within the Jenin space, with a person suspected of “terrorist activity” arrested.

Three Palestinians had been wounded, in keeping with the Palestinian well being ministry.

