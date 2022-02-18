Turkish officials in Jerusalem ahead of Israeli visit

Senior Turkish officers held conferences in Jerusalem Thursday forward of a uncommon go to by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, officers stated.

“The parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues,” Herzog’s workplace and the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated in a joint assertion.

Herzog met with Ibrahim Kalin, senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in addition to Sedat Onal, the deputy international minister.

“Turkey and Israel have broad influence in the region, and both have agreed that the rehabilitation of relations can contribute to regional stability,” the Israeli assertion added.

In a tv interview final month, Erdogan stated he anticipated Herzog to go to, hailing the journey as a chance to “open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel”.

Turkey’s state-run TRT tv has reported the journey would happen on March 9 and 10, however Israel has given no affirmation of the date.

Erdogan has additionally stated he was able to cooperate with Israel on a fuel pipeline mission within the jap Mediterranean.

Relations between majority-Muslim Turkey and Israel froze over after the demise of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying support for the Gaza Strip in 2010, the Palestinian coastal enclave.

In latest months, the 2 international locations have been engaged on a rapprochement, with Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian trigger, holding phone talks with Herzog.

In November, Erdogan additionally spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a uncommon alternate between the 2 international locations, the primary such contact between an Israeli prime minister and Erdogan since 2013.

The name that got here just a few hours after an Israeli couple held in Turkey for per week on suspicion of espionage had been launched.

