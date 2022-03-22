Europe
Turkish policemen seriously injured from heavy explosion in Bingol
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A heavy explosion
occurred in the course of the supply of anti-tank munitions to the train
space within the Special Actions Department of the Turkish Bingol
province, Trend
experiences through the native media.
According to experiences, two policemen had been severely injured as a
results of the explosion.
Bingol Governorate stated that the explosion occurred at 13:30
(GMT +3) within the province’s Kaleonu district of Bingol metropolis.
The severely injured cops had been reportedly taken to
the Bingol State Hospital.