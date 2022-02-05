Turkish President Erdogan has Omicron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he and his spouse Emine have examined optimistic for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, however they’re doing nicely at dwelling.

“Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which we had with my wife following mild symptoms, turned out to be positive,” Erdogan tweeted on Saturday.

“Thank God, we are pulling through the sickness, which we learned is an Omicron variant,” he wrote. “We are in charge of our duties. We will continue our work from home. We ask for your prayers,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan joined a dwell video convention to mark the opening of a highway mission within the Black Sea city of Zonguldak.

“We could not come to Zonguldak due to cold and hoarseness,” Erdogan instructed a crowd within the metropolis through teleconference.

Erdogan will flip 68 later in February and has been vaccinated.

The president will relaxation at his condominium in Istanbul for every week earlier than he’s administered a second check, an advisor instructed dpa by telephone.

In the meantime, he’ll be a part of occasions through videoconference if he has to, the advisor added.

The fundamental opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu and different politicians wished Erdogan and his spouse nicely on Twitter.