Turkish President Erdogan to begin 4-day African tour on Sunday

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go away on Sunday

for a four-day tour to a few African international locations upon the invitation

of his counterparts, the Turkish Communications Directorate

introduced on Saturday, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan is ready to go to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

(DRC), Senegal and Guinea-Bissau on Feb. 20-23, a directorate

assertion mentioned.

The go to will give attention to all features of bilateral relations and

alternatives for enhancing cooperation between Turkey and these

international locations in all fields, the assertion added.

During his go to to Senegal’s capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend

the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium constructed by a

Turkish firm. He can even open the brand new embassy constructing within the

capital.

Erdoğan’s go to to Guinea-Bissau will mark the primary

presidential-level official go to from Turkey to the West African

nation.