Turkish President Erdogan to begin 4-day African tour on Sunday
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go away on Sunday
for a four-day tour to a few African international locations upon the invitation
of his counterparts, the Turkish Communications Directorate
introduced on Saturday, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.
Erdoğan is ready to go to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
(DRC), Senegal and Guinea-Bissau on Feb. 20-23, a directorate
assertion mentioned.
The go to will give attention to all features of bilateral relations and
alternatives for enhancing cooperation between Turkey and these
international locations in all fields, the assertion added.
During his go to to Senegal’s capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend
the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium constructed by a
Turkish firm. He can even open the brand new embassy constructing within the
capital.
Erdoğan’s go to to Guinea-Bissau will mark the primary
presidential-level official go to from Turkey to the West African
nation.