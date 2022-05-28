Europe
Turkish president shares his gladness for being in Azerbaijan on its Independence Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated he’s glad to be in Azerbaijan on its
Independence Day, Trend stories.
Erdogan made the assertion throughout his speech at TEKNOFEST
pageant on May 28.
“I thank the Azerbaijani folks for his or her honest hospitality.
We are holding the TEKNOFEST pageant in Baku, the pearl of the
Caspian Sea, underneath the motto “One Nation, Two States,” the
president famous.