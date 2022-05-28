Turkish president shares his gladness for being in Azerbaijan on its Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. ​ Turkish President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated he’s glad to be in Azerbaijan on its

Independence Day, Trend stories.

Erdogan made the assertion throughout his speech at TEKNOFEST

pageant on May 28.

“I thank the Azerbaijani folks for his or her honest hospitality.

We are holding the TEKNOFEST pageant in Baku, the pearl of the

Caspian Sea, underneath the motto “One Nation, Two States,” the

president famous.