Turkish president talks health condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham11 mins ago
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has undergone check-up this morning, Trend stories referring to Erdogan’s message on Twitter by which the president spoke about his well being after he was identified with COVID-19.

“Today my wife Emine and me are suffering from a mild symptoms and continue to work online,” he wrote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted lately that he and his spouse Emine Erdogan contracted omicron COVID-19 variant.



