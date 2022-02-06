Turkish president talks health condition after testing positive for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has undergone check-up this morning, Trend stories referring to Erdogan’s message on Twitter by which the president spoke about his well being after he was identified with COVID-19.

“Today my wife Emine and me are suffering from a mild symptoms and continue to work online,” he wrote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted lately that he and his spouse Emine Erdogan contracted omicron COVID-19 variant.