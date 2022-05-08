Turkish President to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Turkish President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Azerbaijan, Trend studies citing

Turkish media.

Reportedly, Erdogan will participate in TEKNOFEST

International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, which is able to

be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29.

TEKNOFEST

in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and

Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing

workplace operates in Baku. The full employees of the workplace consists of

Azerbaijani specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

corporations.

The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, house business

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by means of

competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as

properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

Trend News

Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media companions of

TEKNOFEST.