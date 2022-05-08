Turkish President to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Azerbaijan, Trend studies citing
Turkish media.
Reportedly, Erdogan will participate in TEKNOFEST
International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, which is able to
be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29.
TEKNOFEST
in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing
workplace operates in Baku. The full employees of the workplace consists of
Azerbaijani specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
corporations.
The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, house business
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by means of
competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as
properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
Trend News
Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media companions of
TEKNOFEST.