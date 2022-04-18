Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq: Report

Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets, camps, tunnels, shelters, and ammunition storage areas in northern Iraq, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu information company.

The operation, which Akar stated focused the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan areas of northern Iraq, additionally included commandoes who’ve “entered the region by infiltration from land”, he was cited as saying.

“Until now, our operation is continuing successfully as planned. The targets identified in the first phase have been captured,” he stated, however didn’t present any info on casualties ensuing from the operation.

The operation, which he dubbed “Operation Claw Lock”, aimed to “prevent terror attacks” and “ensure our border security”. It was additionally supported by artillery models, he stated.

The offensive is a part of a seamless Turkish marketing campaign in Iraq and Syria in opposition to militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, each of which Ankara regards as a terrorist group.

Turkey often launches air strikes into northern Iraq and has despatched commandoes within the area to assist its offensives.

The PKK took up arms in opposition to the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 individuals have been killed within the battle, which up to now was primarily centered in southeast Turkey.

Turkish officers privately say they imagine Baghdad is firmly on their aspect in preventing the PKK, which can also be designated a terrorist group by the United States and European Union.

