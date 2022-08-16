Türkiye fearlessly defends own interests on all grounds: Erdogan

Türkiye at this time fearlessly defends its nationwide pursuits on all

grounds with its efficient diplomacy, President and Chair of the

ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip

Erdogan stated Monday, Trend studies citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan attended the assembly of AK Party’s provincial heads at

the get together headquarters within the capital Ankara earlier than taking part

in an occasion at ATO Congresium to mark the twenty first anniversary of his

get together’s basis.

“Anyone who places his hand to his conscience will admit that

at this time’s Türkiye is a extra democratic and freer nation with extra

equal alternatives than 21 years in the past,” he stated.

“Today, there’s a Türkiye that fearlessly defends its nationwide

pursuits on all grounds, together with on the United Nations and NATO,

and will get outcomes with its efficient diplomacy,” Erdogan stated.

He added that Türkiye has strengthened its overseas coverage whereas

gaining status and self-confidence.

He additionally criticized the opposition saying: “The greatest deficit

of this nation is the shortage of home and nationwide opposition,

which has internalized democracy and reconciled with the values

​​of the nation.”

Also, Erdogan on Sunday night marked the twenty first anniversary of

the AK Party’s basis with a message shared on his Twitter

account.

“We carry the identical pleasure in our hearts at this time as we set out

on August 14, 2001. We are strolling on our path with the identical

dedication to beat hearts and win hearts. We have by no means taken

a step again from our explanation for service to Türkiye, and we by no means

will. Happy new yr AK Party,” he stated in his message.

In his put up, President Erdogan additionally included a picture with the

slogan “We have turn out to be one, we’ve got turn out to be 21, the AK Party is 21

years previous”.

Ministers from the Cabinet additionally shared their messages to

congratulate the AK Party on its twenty first anniversary since its

founding, a journey marked by resounding election wins.