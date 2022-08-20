Türkiye, Finland, Sweden to hold 1st trilateral meeting on Aug. 26

The first assembly of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established

inside the framework of the Tripartite Memorandum signed by

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden on the NATO summit in Madrid just lately,

will likely be held in Finland on Aug. 26, in line with the Presidency’s

Directorate of Communications, Trend studies citing Daily Sabah.

The Turkish delegation of the Permanent Joint Mechanism will likely be

chaired by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Deputy

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Onal, whereas the

representatives from the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry,

Interior Ministry, National Defense Ministry and the National

Intelligence Organization (MIT) are anticipated to participate.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed the trilateral memorandum on

June 28 on the Nordic international locations’ NATO membership course of after an

essential assembly in Madrid during which Ankara received concrete steps it

was awaiting, particularly within the area of terrorism.