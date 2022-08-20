Türkiye, Finland, Sweden to hold 1st trilateral meeting on Aug. 26
The first assembly of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established
inside the framework of the Tripartite Memorandum signed by
Türkiye, Finland and Sweden on the NATO summit in Madrid just lately,
will likely be held in Finland on Aug. 26, in line with the Presidency’s
Directorate of Communications, Trend studies citing Daily Sabah.
The Turkish delegation of the Permanent Joint Mechanism will likely be
chaired by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Onal, whereas the
representatives from the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry,
Interior Ministry, National Defense Ministry and the National
Intelligence Organization (MIT) are anticipated to participate.
Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed the trilateral memorandum on
June 28 on the Nordic international locations’ NATO membership course of after an
essential assembly in Madrid during which Ankara received concrete steps it
was awaiting, particularly within the area of terrorism.