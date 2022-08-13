Türkiye to continue finding solution to Syrian crisis: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye will proceed to indicate solidarity with the individuals of

Syria and pursue efforts to discover a everlasting resolution to the Syrian

disaster, the overseas ministry stated on Friday, Trend stories citing

Daily

Sabah.

“Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the

worldwide group, will proceed to make a robust

contribution to the efforts to discover a everlasting resolution to this

battle consistent with the expectations of the Syrian individuals,” the

ministry stated in an announcement.

The ministry reiterated that Türkiye has been the main

nation to find an answer because the starting of the battle

and has launched the Astana course of, performed a pioneering position in

establishing the constitutional committee and totally supported the

opposition within the political course of.

Türkiye, which supplies short-term safety to tens of millions of

Syrians, continues to actively contribute to the efforts to organize

appropriate circumstances for the voluntary and protected return of refugees

and to discover a resolution to the battle in accordance with the highway

map outlined within the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.