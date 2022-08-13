Türkiye to continue finding solution to Syrian crisis: Foreign Ministry
Türkiye will proceed to indicate solidarity with the individuals of
Syria and pursue efforts to discover a everlasting resolution to the Syrian
disaster, the overseas ministry stated on Friday, Trend stories citing
Daily
Sabah.
“Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the
worldwide group, will proceed to make a robust
contribution to the efforts to discover a everlasting resolution to this
battle consistent with the expectations of the Syrian individuals,” the
ministry stated in an announcement.
The ministry reiterated that Türkiye has been the main
nation to find an answer because the starting of the battle
and has launched the Astana course of, performed a pioneering position in
establishing the constitutional committee and totally supported the
opposition within the political course of.
Türkiye, which supplies short-term safety to tens of millions of
Syrians, continues to actively contribute to the efforts to organize
appropriate circumstances for the voluntary and protected return of refugees
and to discover a resolution to the battle in accordance with the highway
map outlined within the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.