Turkmen leader’s son wins presidency in snap vote

The victory of 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov was broadly anticipated after his father elevated him to the No. 2 place within the nation as a deputy prime minister, clearly indicating that he was the designated successor.

There aren’t any sturdy political opposition teams within the gas-rich desert nation of 6 million which borders Iran and Afghanistan within the south.

Eight different candidates ran within the election, a few of them largely unknown low-level public servants. Under the Turkmen structure, the president is elected for a seven-year time period.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov is usually referred to by native media as “the son of the nation,” whereas his 64-year-old father — who intends to remain on because the speaker of the higher home — is named Arkadag, or Protector.